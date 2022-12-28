When Our Vertical Perception Gets Distorted: Body Pitch + Translational Body Motion

Our ability to perceive what is truly vertical is crucial. Without it, we would struggle to perform simple tasks such as holding a cup of coffee without spilling it and maintaining appropriate body posture.

Now, an international team of scientists from Japan, Canada and Germany have discovered a new situation from our everyday environment where this ability is compromised - when our body pitches (body pitch) and moves at the same time (body motion).

The scientists' observations, which were published in the journal Multisensory Research, were based on real-world scenarios, revealing factors long overlooked by past laboratory studies.

"Unlike typical studies of this kind, which happen in well-controlled laboratories, our team traveled to Hong Kong to conduct field research on the world-renowned Peak Tram," said Dr Chia-huei Tseng, who led the research and is associate professor at Tohoku University's Research Institute of Electrical Communication (RIEC). "We performed experiments on hundreds of commuters making their way up Hong Kong's highest hill, Victoria Peak."

Although body pitch and body motion have been studied in previous studies, the phenomena were isolated. This study combined both aspects to determine a new situation where verticality becomes distorted.

The team enlisted the help of an architect to build a device that participants could hold to indicate their perceived verticality (i.e., subjective haptic vertical or SHV).