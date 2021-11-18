Why do brown bears frequent towns more than before?

"There has been an increasing number of brown bears witnessed in towns, creating conflicts with humans," says Associate Professor Michito Shimozuru of Hokkaido University's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. In fact, surveys have revealed an upward trend in the number of brown bears over the past three decades in Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island. Shimozuru and other researchers at the university have been investigating the causes and implications of the increase, reporting some interesting findings.

Shimozuru and his colleagues make frequent visits to Shiretoko, a peninsula jutting into the Sea of Okhotsk at the eastern end of Hokkaido. The area was designated Shiretoko National Park in 1964 and has since been a preserve for wildlife and natural environment. Since 2005, it has also been a UNESCO World Heritage Site. "Shiretoko has one of the highest densities of brown bears in the world and is one of the few places where we can observe them directly and safely. We have collected data for more than a decade," says Shimozuru.