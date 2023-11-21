A wildlife ecologist explores Borneo’s jungle to answer a longstanding ecology question

For some scientists, a typical workday means stepping into the laboratory. For wildlife ecologist Miyabi Nakabayashi, it means stepping out. The Bornean jungle is her living laboratory. And in it, workplace hazards can mean encounters with venomous snakes and saltwater crocodiles or bites from bugs and bloodsuckers.

“One time I had 50 leeches on my feet,” Nakabayashi, associate professor at Hiroshima University's Graduate School of Integrated Sciences for Life, said. She showed marks where mosquitoes and sand flies bit her and left scars.

“I may have been bitten by over 50,000 mosquitoes. I’m lucky I’ve never gotten malaria or dengue all these years.”

Work usually means staying for 22 hours in the jungle, shifting around a weighty antenna to get a signal on the whereabouts of radio-collared wildlife, collecting fecal samples from treetops, or staking out behind thickets. Her many tools include machetes, some of which have grips she fashioned after the katana. Nakabayashi took out her book to show us a photo of what it's like for a typical workday. After a few flips of the pages, appeared a photo of two glowing orbs amid the pitch-black night. To some, these could elicit fear but for her, it’s pure excitement. In the photo was a civet cat.

For nearly two decades she has been researching mammalian ecology, specifically their behavior and role in seed dispersal. And civets are her particular focus.

“I loved animals since I was a child. But maybe the most impactful event was when I was a high school student. I went to Borneo. It was a special event held by a museum in Kyoto Prefecture,” she said.

The selection was competitive but she was one of around 30 elementary to high school students chosen to take part. There, she saw a civet for the first time.

“It looked like the typical carnivore, but it was eating fruits high up on the tree, maybe about 30 meters from above the ground. I found that strange. I was fascinated by it,” she said. “So I got many questions. I learned there are eight civet species on Borneo island. So how do they coexist in the Borneo jungle? I had so many questions.”