Genetic underpinnings of environmental stress identified in model plant

Plants can be temperamental. Even weeds along the side of highways or pushing their way up in the cracks of concrete sidewalks can get stressed out by dehydration, cold, excess salt and more. Researchers at Hiroshima University have identified 14 genes that thale cress — a plant commonly used in genetic investigations since its genome is well documented — express more when responding to five specific stressors, as well as eight genes that the plant suppresses.

They published their results on March 22 in Frontiers in Plant Science.

“Abiotic stresses — as opposed to biotic stresses like pests or disease — such as drought, salinity and cold negatively affect plant growth and crop productivity. Understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying plant responses to these stressors is essential for stress tolerance in crops,” said corresponding author Hidemasa Bono, professor in the Laboratory of Genome Informatics at Hiroshima University’s Graduate School of Integrated Sciences for Life. Bono is also affiliated with the Laboratory of Bio-DX in the university’s Genome Editing Innovation Center.

“The plant hormone abscisic acid (ABA) is significantly increased upon abiotic stressors, inducing physiological responses to adapt to stress and regulate gene expression. Although many studies have examined the components of established stress signaling pathways, few have explored other unknown elements.”