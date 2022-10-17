Would you like a QR code embedded in that cookie?

Researchers from Osaka University develop “interiqr”, a novel three-dimensional (3D) printing method of embedding edible QR codes—a type of barcode—in the interior of cookies

Osaka, Japan – There is currently a race to develop edible tags for food so that, for example, you can see where the food comes from or its ingredients, and the information disappears once you’ve eaten it. Now, researchers from Japan have developed a way to include an unobtrusive edible tag embedded inside the food—in their original experiments, cookies—that can be read without having to first destroy the food. Another major advantage of their method, known as “interiqr,” is that the tag doesn’t change the outer appearance or taste of the food at all.

Tags containing data are commonly used in the food industry. They range from the very basic, like stickers on fruit, to the more technological, such as radio frequency identification tags that use electromagnetic fields for the automatic identification and tracking of products. However, as the world attempts to cut back on extra packaging, the race is on to develop edible food tags that are non-toxic, don’t change the food’s flavor or appearance, and can be read without having to destroy the food itself. The research team at Osaka University wanted to address all of these issues.

“Many foods can now be produced using 3D printers,” explains Yamato Miyatake, lead author of the study. “We realized that the insides of edible objects such as cookies could be printed to contain patterns of empty spaces so that, when you shine a light from behind the cookie, a QR code becomes visible and can be read using a cellphone.”