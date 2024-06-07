Weekly News Bites: Tagging fish DNA, a less ‘hole-some’ universe, and the joys of complaining

A study by Tokyo Medical and Dental University found that lower income in Japan is linked to higher blood pressure. This is due to factors like alcohol consumption, obesity, and lack of exercise. Data from 127.8 million people showed that high blood pressure rates increase as income decreases, leading the researchers to emphasize the importance of a good and healthy living environment.

University of the Philippines Diliman biologists developed microsatellite biomarkers (small sequences of DNA) for the maliputo fish to help monitoring and conservation efforts. These markers can identify fish that are fit and “diverse” breeders, enhancing sustainable aquaculture.

Researchers at the University of Tokyo applied quantum field theory to the early universe, revealing far fewer miniature black holes than previously thought. This challenges current dark matter theories as these small black holes were thought to possibly be the origin of dark matter.

Research by Brain Research Institute at Niigata University on a mutated gene causing a rare small vessel disease (RVCL) has uncovered the DNA-damaging mechanism that links it to premature aging. This mutation in the TREX1 can also be a potential target for autoimmune disorders and cancer treatments.

Sharing your worries (or complaining) can be beneficial says study by Southwest University in China. The teens studied were happier when sharing worries in supportive relationships, i.e. people they felt comfortable sharing with rather than going into a negative spiral. While venting bonds people, supportive discussions lead to lasting positive effects.