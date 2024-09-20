Weekly News Bites: Zoom fatigue, mathematical Van Gogh, and the outer reaches of the Milky Way.

Scientists from the University of the Philippines Diliman and the Philippine Carabao Center have confirmed that swamp and riverine buffaloes, long thought to be subspecies, are actually two distinct species. The teams looked at the genetic makeup of the two buffaloes and saw that they differed at the chromosome level. This discovery could improve conservation and help better buffalo breeding.

Research from Nanyang Technological University shows that certain types of backgrounds can lead to “Zoom fatigue” or the feeling of exhaustion after being in online meetings. Video backgrounds in online calls can increase fatigue by demanding constant attention while light-hearted, nature-themed, or still images help reduce the draining feeling.

Researchers at Korea Institute of Machinery & Materials (KIMM) have developed a device that continuously generates electricity from seawater. This eco-friendly energy harvester can use the movement of ions in seawater to generate electricity. So far, it can power small devices like calculators but shows great potential for further applications.

The appeal of Van Gogh’s paintings doesn’t just end at how attractive they look, as scientists now have something to ponder while looking at the painting. A collaboration between Xiamen University and French researchers reveals that Vincent van Gogh's "The Starry Night" seems to align with mathematical principles of turbulent flow. The swirls in the painting follow the same physical laws as rivers and plumes of smoke.

From looking at the beautiful sky on Earth to looking at the outer reaches of space, Gifu University and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan have zeroed in on the Extreme Outer Galaxy at the edge of the Milky Way. Using the James Webb telescope, the scientists saw clusters of young stars and star-forming regions. Looking out to that distance is like peeking into the universe’s past.