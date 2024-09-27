Weekly News Bites: AI-ncient drawings, a nuclear battery, and mass myopia

Sleep is incredibly important for our health, but also for our babies’ development while in the womb. A study from Anhui Medical University screened 7,000 children and found a potential link between insufficient sleep during pregnancy and risk of developmental delays. This was seen at a much higher rate for boys and could be just one of the multiple factors that contribute to healthy development.

Researchers from Sun Yat-sen University discovered that zooplankton create “fecal pellets” that can store large amounts of CO 2 deep in the ocean, helping fight climate change. The zooplankton eat phytoplankton that absorb CO 2 , transforming them into pellets. These act as a "blue carbon" sink, trapping carbon for centuries.

A modern touch helps find ancient drawings. Yamagata University used AI to discover 303 new Nazca geoglyphs in just six months, a major leap from previous methods that took nearly a century to find 430. Finding these geoglyphs can be difficult by eye since the bumpy terrain can hide lines or provide false positives, which was much less of a problem for the AI.

Wood has the potential for many uses such as bioplastics or fuel, but it has a complex structure that makes transforming it difficult. Researchers from Kobe University have created a new test substrate to study wood-degrading enzymes in fungi so they can find the best strategy to use this versatile resource.

Soochow University has developed a nuclear battery 8,000 times more efficient than previous designs which have also tried leveraging radioactive decay. This battery uses a radioactive crystal paired with a photovoltaic cell converting alpha particles and the crystal’s glow into electricity.

Opticians rejoice! By 2050, nearly 40% of children worldwide will be nearsighted, according to research from Sun Yat-sen University. The rise in myopia is linked to increased screen time and lack of outdoor activities, noticing a spike after COVID-19 lockdowns. Experts recommend taking “eye breaks” every 20 minutes to help your eye health.