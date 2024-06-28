Weekly News Bites: Living to 100, robot skin, and a kitty pee test

Predicting liver cancer risk has gotten a helping hand from AI. University of Tokyo scientists have developed a deep-learning model to predict cancer risk from fatty liver images. The software was trained on over images from over 2400 people and has shown 82% accuracy when put to the test, outperforming manual analyses.

Want to live to 100? A study from Fudan University found the key habits from almost 1 500 centenarians: never smoking, regular exercise, and a diverse diet. The highest scorers on the researcher’s lifestyle chart had a 61% better chance of reaching 100. It's never too late to start!

University of Tokyo scientists grafted human skin onto a robot, enabling it to smile and self-heal... a bit like the Terminator! This new skin has small holes which allow the skin to twist and fold for more expressions. This advancement could improve robotics with lifelike looks, enhanced sensing, and realistic expressions.

Rare metals like cobalt and nickel lie deep below Japan’s ocean surface. These metals are found on the ocean floor in concentrated “nodules”. The University of Tokyo and the Nippon Foundation plan to start collecting, hoping to boost domestic supplies which can be used for smartphones and electric vehicles.

Cat owners can now monitor their pets' health with a new urine test kit from Chulalongkorn University researchers. This pee test detects kidney disease, gallstones, and cystitis early, helping avoid severe illness and costly treatments. Cats often show subtle signs of illness so it can be difficult to catch when your feline friend has health troubles.