Weekly News Bites: Flowery spiders, polite birds, and tasty hair loss treatments

After you! Japanese tits perform a polite wing flutter to their mates before entering their nest. This behavior, observed by the University of Tokyo, suggests complex nonverbal communication skills that show that birds might give meaning to abstract concepts.

DNA from Emperor Wu of the Northern Zhou dynasty, a 6th-century leader, known for unifying northern China, reveals he had typical East or Northeast Asian features, challenging historical stereotypes about the Xianbei people's appearance. This insight, from Fudan University, highlights advances in ancient DNA research.

Researchers from Yunnan University have discovered a flowery example of cooperative mimicry in a species of crab spider. When the male and female sit together, they look like a flower. The scientists think they may have evolved together to create this form of camouflage.

Artificial light pollution at night was linked to a 43% increased risk of stroke and cerebrovascular disease in a study by Zhejiang University School of Medicine. Artificial lights are more prevalent in urban areas, such as streetlights and car headlights, and so can cause poor sleep for urban dwellers.

Researchers at Yokohama National University have discovered that cinnamic acid from cinnamon could act as a potential hair loss treatment. Their study suggests that this natural compound promotes hair growth by boosting genes associated with hair formation. While this finding offers hope for people losing their hair, it has only been tested in the lab so far.