Weekly News Bites: Ghostly worms, plastic-creating bacteria, and water on the moon

Scientists from Nagoya University discovered 3 new species of bioluminescent worms in Japan. The worms can be spotted in the water glowing with a blue/violet color, reminiscent of some ghostly Japanese folklore tales. The research group thus decided to name these worms after Japanese yokai (ghosts and spirits).

Bullying seems to be a never-ending problem, with generations of people suffering bad memories of school. Scientists from Korea University are testing out a new promising way of tackling the issue by creating an “anti-bullying climate” in the classroom. Rather than focusing on individual students, changing the social climate encouraged bystanders to act and take on a defender role.

There may be accessible water on the moon! Glass beads found on the surface were studied by a team including the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Nanjing University. These beads contained a small percentage of water, which could be accessed by simply heating the beads up. This discovery shows a promising future for lunar missions.

Scientists from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) may have found a 2-in-1 solution to help decarbonization efforts, i.e. removing carbon from the atmosphere to help slow down climate change. This big solution happens to be a tiny bacteria that can create biodegradable plastic from carbon dioxide. The bacteria can continuously generate poly-3-hydroxybutyrate (PHB) plastic and KAIST have found a way to optimize this process.