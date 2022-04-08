Archeological findings that could rewrite the history of bird domestication

The histological analysis was performed by comparing these unearthed bones to pre-existing specimens stored by the Museum. The results helped the scientists in distinguishing immature and mature geeses’ bones. The scientists posited that some goslings may have been too young to migrate and that they had hatched in that area, based on the finding of 4-8 week-old immature geese’s bones.

The theory of this ancient local breeding practice of geese was further supported by stable isotope composition analyses. To identify the geese’s original habitats from a geochemical perspective, the scientists measured the bones’ oxygen-stable isotope compositions and compared them to the water and precipitation of the local area.

Joining the press conference remotely, Assistant Professor Yu Itahashi of University of Tsukuba explained, “By looking at the bones’ oxygen compositions, we could find out what these geese were drinking. Some of the retrieved mature bones’ compositions correspond to the oxygen-stable isotope composition of Tianluoshan’s annual precipitation. In other words, it is possible that these geese never migrated.”