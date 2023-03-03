Baiting arsenic in rice paddy fields

Arsenic contamination in flooded paddy fields threatens the health of more than half of the world’s population who rely on rice as their main staple food. Existing methods to remove the arsenic are expensive, require added chemicals and can degrade the quality of the soil. Researchers, led by Zheng Chen at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in China, have pioneered a simple, inexpensive and sustainable alternative using plastic tubes coated with naturally forming iron oxides, which are inserted into the soil. They describe their method in the Journal of Hazardous Materials.

“Iron oxides can absorb large amounts of arsenic, so we wondered if it would be possible to use them as a trap for this poisonous element. In our first attempt, we found the arsenic naturally took the bait,” says Chen.

Iron oxides occur naturally at high levels in localized regions of soil, for example at the soil-water interface and on the root surfaces of wetland plants. These small regions are dispersed throughout the soil, however, making it difficult to separate the complexes of iron oxides and arsenic for removal. The team knew, from other workers’ research findings dating from the 1980s, that plastics in flooded soil can naturally induce iron oxides to form on their surface.