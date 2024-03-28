Benchmarking Theory with Experiments for Oxygen Reduction Catalysts

Tohoku University researchers have created a reliable means of predicting the performance of a new and promising type of catalyst. Their breakthrough will speed up the development of efficient catalysts for both alkaline and acidic environments, thereby saving time and effort in future endeavors to create better fuel cells.

Details of their research were published in the journal Chemical Science on March 15, 2024.

Fuel cell technology has long been heralded as a promising avenue for clean energy, but challenges in catalyst efficiency have hindered its widespread adoption.

Molecular metal-nitrogen-carbon (M-N-C) catalysts boast distinctive structural properties and excellent electrocatalytic performance, particularly for the oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) in fuel cells. They offer a cost-effective alternative to platinum based catalysts.

One such variant of M-N-C catalysts are metal-doped azaphthalocyanine (AzPc). These possess unique structural properties, characterized by long stretching functional groups. When these catalysts are placed on a carbon substrate, they take on three-dimensional shapes, much like a dancer placed onto a stage. This shape change influences how well they work for ORR at different pH levels.