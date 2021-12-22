A bicycle riser bar made from jute fibre reinforced polymer composite materials

To meet the demand for alternative low-cost, sustainable, light weight and strong materials for two wheelers, Dr JS Binoj from Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College India has led a multi-national team to successfully develop a novel riser bar made from jute fibre reinforcing isophthalic polymer composite material.

The team comprised researchers hailing from Sree Buddha College of Engineering (Drs JB Sajin, MS Senthil Saravanan), Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (R Christu Paul), Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College (Dr B Brailson Mansingh), St Xavier’s Catholic College of Engineering (M Gerald Arul Selvan), Noorul Islam Centre of Higher Education (Dr RS Rimal Isaac) and Newcastle University (Dr Kheng Lim Goh). The novelty of the composite bar involves a new and effective way of tailoring the length of the jute fibres as well as the interfacial bonding interactions between the jute fibers and the isophthalic polymer, which functioned as the matrix phase for the composite material. Conventionally, riser bar is made from aluminum (which is inexpensive); more advanced ones are made from scandium and carbon fibre reinforced composites (which are expensive). More importantly the environmental impact of these materials could be contentious. On the other hand, the new isophthalic polymer-based composite material reinforced by jute fibers revealed mechanical strength, stiffness, extensibility and toughness that are comparable to conventional materials. Isophthalic polymer is a low-cost, durable material that is used for construction in civil engineering. With the proof-of-concept demonstrated, the team is now looking for investors and new collaborators to support further development to bring the technology readiness level from 4 to 9. 

For further details, see the research article (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.crgsc.2021.100241) published in Current Research in Green and Sustainable Chemistry or contact Dr Kheng Lim Goh at [email protected] or Dr JS Binoj at [email protected].  

 

Published: 22 Dec 2021

Country: 
Singapore
Journal:
Current Research in Green and Sustainable Chemistry
News topics: 
Materials
Academic discipline: 
Materials Science and Engineering
Researcher: 
Kheng-Lim Goh
Content type: 
Peer Reviewed
Collaborator: 
Newcastle University in Singapore
Website: 
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.crgsc.2021.100241
Reference: 

J.B. Sajin, R. Christu Paul, J.S. Binoj, B. Brailson Mansingh, M. Gerald Arul Selvan, Kheng Lim Goh, R.S. Rimal Isaac, M.S. Senthil Saravanan, Impact of fiber length on mechanical, morphological and thermal analysis of chemical treated jute fiber polymer composites for sustainable applications, Current Research in Green and Sustainable Chemistry, Volume 5, 2022, 100241, ISSN 2666-0865,