The biologist who sequenced jute, fungus, papaya and rubber

Giants in History: Maqsudul Alam (14 December 1954 – 20 December 2014) was a biologist from Bangladesh who is renowned for his research on genome sequencing.

During his career, Alam led several international genome sequencing projects. He is especially recognized for decoding the genome sequences of two varieties of jute, an economically important plant used as a natural fiber. Alam and his team also sequenced the pathogenic soil fungus Macrophomina phaseolina, which infects many crops. The genomes of genetically modified papaya and rubber were also sequenced under Alam’s leadership. Alam’s work on genome sequencing led to a greater understanding of the functions of genes in plants and paved the way for genetic engineering to improve the quality of crops such as jute.

 

Giants in History

CLICK HERE to get to know these fascinating researchers.

 

Published: 28 Oct 2021

Institution:
Asia Research News

Contact details:

Asia Research News
[email protected]
Country: 
Bangladesh
News topics: 
Genetics
Inventions
Plants & Animals
Science
Academic disciplines: 
Genetics
Biology
Content type: 
Giants in History