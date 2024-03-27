Bridging the Gap: New Report Highlights Global Strategies for Accelerating AI in Science and Research

While advancements in AI have huge implications for national R&D systems, very little is known about how governments plan to accelerate the uptake of AI by science and research institutions. In “Preparing National Research Ecosystems for AI: Strategies and Progress in 2024”, the International Science Council’s Centre for Science Futures addresses this knowledge gap by presenting a review of the existing literature on this topic, as well as a series of country case studies.

This working paper provides new insights and resources from countries from all regions of the world, at various stages of integrating AI into their research ecosystems:

Australia: Preparing for human-centric use of artificial intelligence

Benin: Anticipating the impacts of artificial intelligence on West Africa’s aspiring digital services hub

Brazil: Reaping the benefits of artificial intelligence with some cautionary notes

Cambodia: Seeking artificial intelligence approaches to national research missions

Chile: Finding possibilities to apply artificial intelligence in an existing research financing ecosystem

China: Promoting the Artificial Intelligence for Science approach

India: Gaining insights into transformative technologies and their social integration

Malaysia: Enabling the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Mexico: Creating a national lead agency for artificial intelligence

Oman: Fostering innovation through an Executive Program

Uruguay: Following a roadmap to prepare national science systems for artificial intelligence

Uzbekistan: Building the right conditions and skills for artificial intelligence

Country-based experts who authored the case studies are at the forefront of integrating AI into their national science systems shaping the future of innovation and discovery.

‘It’s tempting to focus on the experiences of the usual AI powerhouses, but hardly any other country can emulate the USA or China when it comes to AI or the size of their research ecosystems. This paper, however, provides visions of the ambitions, achievements and challenges ahead worldwide. It will be useful to decision-makers from a much larger pool of countries,’ shared one of the co-authors Nurfadhlina Mohd Sharef, from the Academy of Sciences Malaysia.

The paper not only serves as a critical source of first-hand information – it makes an urgent call for continued discussion and collaboration between countries as they introduce AI in their research priorities.

‘This is the beginning of a conversation. Our ambition with this paper is not only to document current initiatives, but also support the collective journey to better prepare for this critical technological transformation of science systems. Ultimately, this is about making sure that AI works for science,’ says Mathieu Denis, Senior Director of the International Science Council and Head of the ISC Centre for Science Futures.

In the coming months the ISC Centre for Science Futures will continue engaging with experts from different countries around the world, seeking feedback and recommendations for additional countries to include in the follow up version of the paper, coming out in the second half of 2024. This effort reflects the growing recognition of AI's transformative potential in the scientific community and the need for informed, collaborative strategies to harness its benefits in and for science.

About the International Science Council:

The International Science Council (ISC) works at the global level to catalyse change by convening scientific expertise, advice and influence on issues of major importance to both science and society.

The ISC is a non-governmental organization with a unique global membership that brings together more than 245 international scientific unions and associations, national and regional scientific organizations including academies and research councils, international federations and societies, and young academies and associations.

https://council.science/

About the Centre for Science Futures:

The ISC Centre for Science Futures explores where changes in science and the organization of science are taking us in the future. The Centre for Science Futures works to improve our understanding and provide options and tools for impact and action.

The ISC Centre for Science Futures is sponsored by the International Development Research Centre of Canada (IDRC).

https://futures.council.science/

Relevant links:

News release: https://council.science/current/press/ai-in-science/ (live on 28 March 2024 00:00 CET)

Publication page: https://council.science/publications/ai-science-systems/ (live on 28 March 2024 00:00 CET)

Image file: https://council.science/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/cover9-1-scaled.jpg

Contact:

Zhenya Tsoy, Senior Communications Officer

[email protected]

+336177149941