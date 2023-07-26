Bromide ions cause ripples in semiclathrate hydrates

Researchers from Osaka University use neutron scattering to get a motion of water molecules in semiclathrate hydrate frameworks

Osaka, Japan – The way that water molecules behave in proton conducting materials is very important for understanding—and making the most of—their properties. This means being able to look at very rapid snapshots to catch changes in the water motion. Researchers from Osaka University have taken a close look at semiclathrate hydrate crystals using quasi-elastic neutron scattering (QENS). Their findings are published in Applied Physics Letters.

Semiclathrate hydrates have water molecule frameworks that house other molecules or ions as ‘guests’ in their structures. The overall properties of the framework can therefore be controlled and tailored to particular requirements by introducing different guests.

However, some of the best proton conductors are highly acidic solutions and are difficult to be handled. Solid electrolyte alternatives are therefore needed. Tetra-n-butylammonium bromide (TBAB) semiclathrate hydrate is known to be a promising solid electrolyte, but the mechanism behind its performance has been unclear.

The researchers took a close look at the water molecule dynamics in TBAB semiclathrate hydrate using QENS. This allowed motions of the water molecules to be captured over much shorter periods than have been achieved with other techniques, providing a clearer picture of what is happening.