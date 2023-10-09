Built to Last: The Enduring Legacy of Pallava Art and Architecture

The temples in the Mahendra style are exclusively of the rock-cut type, excavated mostly from outcrops of granitic gneiss that characterised the coastline. The temples consisted of a basic plan of a plain, unornamented pillared hall and a sanctum or garbhagriha, facing east or west or as the rock overstructure permitted. These first temple types saw the introduction of the apsidal garbhagriha, and carved toranas above doorways. Entrance guardians or dvarapalas depicted in their frontal aspect (resting one hand on a club and the other on the head in a gesture of deference). The pillars of the façade have a bevelled square (or octagonal-sectioned) shaft between two cuboidal portions and a simple bracket capital or corbel. The architraves feature early forms of barrel-vaulted roof or shala decorations, as well as the horseshoe-shaped kudus or faux dormer windows. The relief of most Pallava sculptures tended to be shallower than in the Deccan because of that hardness of the stone which has kept ornament to a minimum. Some notable examples of caves temples of this period are those at Mamallapuram, Mandagapattu and Mahendravadi, as well as the Lalitankuresvara temple at the base of Rockfort in Tiruchirapalli also in Tamil Nadu.

The Mamalla style of temples are of the excavated and monolithic free-standing types. Most shrines were dedicated to Shiva–Parvathi, while some were devoted to Vishnu. During this period, Somaskanda shrines became popular, introducing a feature previously unseen in the garbhagriha of Brahmanical temples: a relief panel (of Somaskanda) in the rear or west wall and a linga of imported black basalt (not granite) with eight/sixteen facets. Apart from this obvious addition, this stylistic period is marked by variations in certain architectural features and elements. For instance, the octagonal pillars acquired a seated lion base and cushion capital; the brackets took on an ogee curve; the cornice and plinth mouldings were decorated with kudus and a hamsa friezes; sculptural panels began to adorn the walls of the pillared halls. The structural monolithic temples, as in the Pancha Rathas, have much the same plan with some elaborations introduced. They are particularly interesting in their architectural reproduction of elements such as lintels, brackets, rafters and crossbeams, among other such, that characterised the timber constructions that were also prevalent during the period. There was a concerted sculptural programme that was introduced along with the ornamental elements such as the kapotas and kudus, besides the now recurring Somaskanda scheme in the apsidal garbhagrihas. Most noteworthy, during this stylistic period, especially in the Mamallapuram site was the presence of large bas-relief sculptural scenes and narratives from Vaishnavite and Shaivite mythology on rocky outcrops and boulders, different in content and compositions from those in the temples themselves. A prime example of this is the Arjuna’s Penance relief in basaltic rock, rendered on a rock gallery in various stages of completion, suggesting the existence of a workshop of sorts. Interestingly, some of Mamalla cave temples also featured attributive narrative sculptures of Kings and their queen-consorts that complemented the inscriptions that had by now become a staple of Pallava monuments. The Lower Cave Temple near the entrance of the Rockfort complex is also a lesser known but important monument attesting to the Mamalla style.