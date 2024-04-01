Travelling Gods in Rajasthan's Villages — Portable Kaavad Shrines

Usually, atop the shrine, there is an image of Surya, the sun god, with a moustache; at the base of the kavad is a donation chamber. The donations can be of two kinds — one towards the patron saint, Kundana Bai, to feed cows and the second towards the bhats themselves. Other features could include the presence of Jai and Vijay, the gatekeepers to Vishnu’s abode, painted on the front door of the shrine; images of the sun and the moon on the inner left and right flanks; and images depicting the life of Kundana Bai.

Today, kavads are also used as a visual medium to educate children about folktales. Attempts to preserve the kavad-making tradition include artist Akshay Gandhi’s adaptation Kavad Project as well as films and documentations by animator Nina Sabnani. The suthars of Bassi village have attempted to preserve the tradition of kavad-making by selling it in the form of decor objects, toys and souvenirs for tourists.

This article first appeared in the MAP Academy Encyclopedia of Art.

