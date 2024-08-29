Can’t stop belching? Dietary habits or disease could be the reason

Survey of 10,000 Japanese adults reveal leading causes of burp-related disorders

Belching disorders in Japan’s adult population: Digestive disorders and other life factors are found to contribute to chronic belching.

Osaka Metropolitan University

Belching is a common bodily function, but when it escalates to a level that interferes with daily life, it is defined as belching disorders. International surveys have reported that approximately 1% of adults have belching disorders, but the percentage in Japan and the factors involved often elude medical professionals.

To examine the relationship between the rate of belching disorders, comorbidities, and lifestyles in Japan, a research team led by Professor Yasuhiro Fujiwara of Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Medicine conducted a web survey of 10,000 adults. The results showed that 1.5%, or 151 people, had belching disorders. This was more prevalent in those who were men, drank alcohol, and were taking acid reflux medications.

Additionally, it was found that the presence of gastrointestinal disease, eating until feeling full, and extremely low or high chewing frequency were significantly associated with the development of belching disorders. Conversely, a high consumption of carbonated beverages had no association.

“The problem with belching disorders is that they take a long time to treat and are only practiced in a limited number of medical facilities,” stated Professor Fujiwara. “In the future, the evaluation of the number of times someone chews and the effects of improved dietary habits in patients with belching disorders will provide a treatment option for patients to perform on their own.”

The findings were published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology.

 

Potential competing interests

All authors have no conflicts of interest to declare in this study.

 

### 

 

Published: 03 Sep 2024

Journal:
The American Journal of Gastroenterology
Reference: 

Journal: The American Journal of Gastroenterology
Title: Prevalence of Belching Disorders and Their Characteristics in the General Adult Population
DOI: 10.14309/ajg.0000000000002960
Author(s): Yasuhiro Fujiwara, Akinari Sawada, Yumie Kobayashi, Shuhei Hosomi, Koji Otani, Shusei Fukunaga, Masaki Ominami, Koichi Taira, Fumio Tanaka
Publication date: 16 July 2024
URL: https://doi.org/10.14309/ajg.0000000000002960

Funding information:

This study was supported by JSPS KAKENHI Grant Number JP 21K07948