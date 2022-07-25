Changes in Tokyo’s power usage after nuclear power plant closures

Tokyo is an important city to study when it comes to global carbon mitigation efforts. Like many large cities, the city has shifted from an industrial city to a service city. In a service city, many of the goods and services that the city consumes are produced outside of the city instead of within. Every year, the population of Tokyo increases and, along with it, the demand for goods and services increases.

“We found out that there was no significant change in Tokyo’s consumption-based emissions. Also, due to the shift from nuclear to thermal power plants, the CO 2 emissions embodied in electricity imported from outside the city has increased. We argue that since local governments in Japan report their emission data based on the electricity imported from outside the city boundaries, their reported data (on their climate change mitigation responsibility) are underestimated,” said co-author Masaru Ichihashi, a professor at the IDEC Institute at Hiroshima University. This increase in CO 2 emissions from the creation, storage, and transportation of electricity from outside the city was directly related to the change from nuclear power to thermal power.

“Proper emission accounting should also consider other emissions, including those associated with other services and imported goods and products. Since Tokyo’s consumption structure has remained steady over the past few decades, we assume that Tokyo’s emission responsibility will not change unless there is a major switch to more low-carbon and sustainable consumption and production patterns in the city,” said co-author Shinji Kaneko, a professor at the IDEC Institute at Hiroshima University. This would include finding a more sustainable way to produce electricity for the city

Looking ahead, researchers will continue to monitor how Tokyo’s CO 2 emissions change over time.

“We would also like to examine how local initiatives such as waste recycling and renewable energy generation are developed and implemented in the city and how successful they are in facilitating the transition towards the low-carbon economy and meeting the ambitious climate change mitigation targets of the city (aligned with the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement),” said lead author Kae Murakami of the City of Hiroshima.

