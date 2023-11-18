CHER 2023 Conference: Education for Sustainability and New Partnerships for APHERP

The School of Graduate Studies at Lingnan University recently kicked off its much-awaited Conference for Higher Education Research (CHER) – Hong Kong 2023. This year, over 180 participants from 12 regions registered for this two-day conference, including scholars from Australia, United States, Finland, England, Turkey, Singapore, Kazakhstan, China. The conference is centered on the theme of "Education for Sustainability: Navigating the Changing Landscape of Higher Education." The conference aims to bring together scholars, policymakers, and practitioners from around the world to explore the latest trends, challenges, and good practices to promote education for sustainability in the higher education setting.

One of the highlights of the conference was the opening address by the President of Lingnan University, Prof S. Joe Qin. In his speech, he emphasised the importance of education for sustainability and the role that higher education institutions can play in promoting sustainable development. He also highlighted the need for collaboration among universities, policymakers, and other stakeholders to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The first day of the conference was a huge success, with a series of inspiring keynote addresses and panel discussions on various aspects related to education for sustainability. Attendees had the opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions and learn from leading experts in the field.

Another highlight of the CHER – Hong Kong 2023 conference was the announcement of new partner institutions to the Asia Pacific Higher Education Research Partnership (APHERP). The Vice-President of Lingnan University, Prof Mok Ka Ho, also the co-director of APHERP welcomed the new partner institutions, including the Peking University, the Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, and the National Chengchi University. The partnership aims to promote collaboration among higher education institutions in the Asia-Pacific region to advance research and innovation in higher education. The addition of these new partner institutions to the Asia Pacific Higher Education Research Partnership will strengthen the network and enhance opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

In the roundtable discussion, Prof Macfarlane Bruce John from the Education University of Hong Kong moderated a roundtable discussion on ‘“Education for Sustainability: East-West Dialogues”’, and Prof Angela HOU Yung-chi from National Chengchi University, Prof Tristan McCowan from University College London, Dr Li Kam-cheong from Hong Kong Metropolitan University, Ms Antonia Yeung Yu-hung from Hang Seng University of Hong Kong and Prof Paulina Wong Pui-yun from Lingnan University shared invaluable insights and reflections.

The CHER 2023 International Conference on Higher Education began on November 17, 2023, at Lingnan University in Hong Kong and will continue until November 18, 2023. For more information, visit https://www.ln.edu.hk/sgs/cher2023.