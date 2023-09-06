CityU’s novel AI system enhances the predictive accuracy of autonomous driving

Professor Wang Jianping, in the Department of Computer Science (CS) at CityU, who led the study, explained the critical importance of precise, real-time prediction in autonomous driving, highlighting that even minimal delays and errors can lead to catastrophic accidents.

However, existing solutions for behaviour prediction often struggle to correctly understand driving scenarios or lack efficiency in their predictions. These solutions usually involve re-normalising and re-encoding the latest positional data of surrounding objects and the environment whenever the vehicle and its observation window move forward, even though the latest position data substantially overlaps the preceding data. This leads to redundant computations and latency in real-time online predictions.

To overcome these limitations, Professor Wang and her team presented a breakthrough trajectory prediction model, called “QCNet”, which can theoretically support streaming processing. It is based on the principle of relative spacetime for positioning, which gives the prediction model excellent properties, such as the “roto-translation invariance in the space dimension” and “translation invariance in the time dimension”.