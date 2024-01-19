Clutch-stack-driven molecular gears in crystals could propel material innovation

Gears are an essential component of everyday machines. The ability to shift gears, like in a car, allows for control of the degree or direction of motion generated, making machines more versatile. Now, a team led by researchers at the Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery (WPI-ICReDD) in Hokkaido University has reported a new design strategy for realizing molecular-sized gears in crystals and the first example of controllable molecular gear shifting in a solid material. They developed a crystalline material that contains gear-like molecules which can be reversibly shifted between two types of motion. The design principle provides a blueprint for the development of versatile, new materials.

Researchers utilized a gear-shaped molecule called triaryltriazine, which has a center triazine ring with three phenylene rings attached to it—which act like the teeth of a gear. By attaching bulky, stationary molecules to the phenylene rings, researchers induced a “clutch stack” arrangement, where adjacent triaryltriazine molecules are rotated 60° from each other, rather than stacking in the same orientation.

“The design of the clutch stack was inspired by the mechanical machinery system of the clutch in a car,” said Associate Professor Mingoo Jin.