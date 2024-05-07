Computing takes the guesswork out of chemistry

The objective of the work was to find better ways to add groups of carbon to amino acids and peptides, which are very common in living organisms, to modify the properties of these compounds. Like many reactions, these processes are enhanced by catalysts, but a traditional metal-based catalyst is often toxic and/or expensive. This study aimed to use triarylboranes as catalysts, but because of their relatively complex structures, there are potentially hundreds of possibilities. These compounds are based on boron, which is a main group element that is relatively inexpensive and less-toxic.

“The assessment of molecular catalysts for organic synthesis can be extremely time-consuming,” says lead author of the study Yusei Hisata. “In the case of the triarylboranes used in our work, many permutations of molecular structures could require months of study just to identify the optimum candidate.”

The researchers combined experimental data from a limited number of synthesized triarylboranes with properties predicted for other molecules that have not yet been synthesized, using theoretical calculations, to make a library of 54 possible catalysts.

“This process assessed parameters that we predicted would affect the reaction progress,” explains Yoichi Hoshimoto, the corresponding author. “These included factors such as the molecular orbital energy levels and the energy barriers to certain processes.”