COVID-19: Changing how researchers do mathematics

Q: What has been the biggest change for you since the pandemic began?

A: Everything going online was big. Many researchers had never used anything like Zoom. Before, research meetings meant going to different locations. That disappeared. Then mathematicians, mainly in Europe and the US, began holding meetings online.

At first I was excited, because I could listen to talks by mathematicians overseas working in areas close to my field, but with the time difference it meant I had to be awake in the middle of the night, and that would make me so tired the next day. Maybe if I were a student I would be able to stay up all night, but I still needed to get up at 6am the next morning to make my son’s lunch, because children were still going to school.