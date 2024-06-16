Custom-made molecules designed to be invisible while absorbing near-infrared light

Osaka, Japan – Getting a molecule to do what you want it to do is not always easy. As an example, an organic molecule will absorb only certain wavelengths of light based on its arrangement of electrons, which can be difficult to fine tune. Even so, the ability to make substances that respond to only specific ranges of the spectrum could lead to important new applications.

There is currently significant interest in the design of new organic semiconducting materials for high-tech applications such as solar cells and transistors. In particular, molecules that can absorb near-infrared light but not visible light, and so are colorless, have applications in everything from chemotherapy to photodetectors. Some such compounds have already been developed but so far there has been no systematic process for making these molecules.

In a study recently published in Advanced Science, researchers from SANKEN at Osaka University were able to systematically design a large, complex molecule that does not absorb visible light, meaning that it is completely colorless and transparent, but do absorb near-infrared radiation. This was accomplished by carefully constructing molecules that have suitable arrangements of electrons.

The absorbance of light by an organic compound is based on electrons moving between regions around atoms known as orbitals. In this work, the researchers show a methodical approach to constructing molecules having orbitals that allow some ranges of light to be absorbed but not others.