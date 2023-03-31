DGIST Professor Yoonkyu Lee’s research team has developed a high-performance transparent-flexible electronic device based on a copper-graphene nanowire synthesized by scintillation

- The world’s first technology for synthesizing high-quality and low-cost copper-graphene nanowire using intense scintillation - Implementation of high-performance transparent-flexible electronic device based on copper-graphene nanowire and publication in the international journal Nano Energy, which is renowned in the field of energy

□ DGIST Professor Yoonkyu Lee’s research team illuminated intense light on the surface of a copper wire to synthesize graphene, thereby increasing the production rate and lowering the production cost of the high-quality transparent-flexible electrode materials and consequently enabling its mass production. This technology is applicable to various 2D materials[1], and its applicability can be extended to the synthesis of various metal-2D material nanowires.

 

□ The research team used copper-graphene nanowires to implement high-performance transparent-flexible electronic devices such as transparent-flexible electrodes, transparent supercapacitors, and transparent heaters and to thereby demonstrate the commercial viability of this material.

 

□ DGIST Professor Yoonkyu Lee stated that “we developed a method of mass-producing at a low production cost the next-generation transparent-flexible electrode material based on high-quality copper-graphene nanowires. In the future, we expect that this technology will contribute to the production of core electrode materials for high-performance transparent-flexible electronic devices, semitransparent solar cells, or transparent displays.”

 

□ This research was undertaken through the nanomaterial technology development project and leading research center support project (Sustainable Utilization of Photovoltaic Energy Research Center) by the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) of the Ministry of Science and ICT, and the results were published in the February 23 issue of Nano Energy, a renowned international journal in the field of energy

 

Correspondence Author E-mail : [email protected]



[1] 2D material: A single-atom layer of a crystalline material.

