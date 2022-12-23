This doctor is leading the ‘e-girls culture’ in Japanese hospitals, but it's not what you think

Looking back, what she felt to be a lag in her career turned out to be an opportunity to forge her own path. It was on a day she was wondering what to do next that she stumbled upon an old ultrasound machine in the clinic.

“One day, I found a machine covered with cloth in a storage room in the outpatient clinic. When I opened it, it was an ultrasound machine. The machine worked when I turned it on. I didn’t know who bought it, when, or why but I wondered why it wasn’t being used even though it was usable,” she said.

The mother of three boys, now aged 14, 16, and 19, recalled her excitement in seeing the image reflected on the screen.

“Something just clicked,” she said.

Nakashima immediately realized its potential and started looking for textbooks and seminars on it. She found one seminar in Tokyo and quickly signed up.

“At that time, there was no one around me who was dealing with ultrasound in the orthopedic field, and there was no one who could teach me, so I went to Tokyo and various places to attend seminars. I learned how to see the elbow bone, muscles, tendons, nerves, and stuff.”

“I thought it was exciting. It was fun. So, I decided to continue training, even though it was only me doing it in the hospital. I wanted to do a job where people could rely on me, even if it was just one thing.”

Mastery of something that other people around her weren’t doing was a difficult undertaking, Nakashima said. Nevertheless, she continued to train. And for 13 years now, she has never stopped using ultrasounds.

Her work has since led to advances in orthopedics. In 2014, five years since she started learning about ultrasonography, she and her co-researchers were the first to detect via preoperative imaging the presence of hourglass-like fascicular constriction, a condition that causes palsy, in patients’ hands. They used a high-resolution ultrasound to evaluate telltale signs of the lesion. Before this, constrictions have only been discovered through surgical exploration.

“There might be many doctors who can do hand surgery, but right now there is only me who can do an ultrasound of the hand,” she said, describing how her newfound capability made her feel.

“When I first started doing this ultrasound examination in the outpatient clinic, other doctors were kind of thinking it was weird seeing me. They were thinking, ‘What is she doing? What can she see?’ But step by step, I talked to them about it. So right now, many doctors, even in our department, use ultrasound a lot.”

Seeing the similar passion in fellow e-girls is something that both surprise and delight her.

“The desire to learn seem to flow from their whole body,” she said.

Learning is also the theme of this year’s 33rd Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society of Orthopedic Ultrasonics, which Nakashima chairs, whose attendance reached its highest number ever at 1,600 participants.