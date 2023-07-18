Dr Andy Chin Receives Hong Kong Publishing Biennial Award

Dr Andy Chin, Head and Associate Professor at the Department of Linguistics and Modern Language Studies, and Director of the Centre for Research in Linguistics and Language Studies, has been awarded a Publication Award in Language Learning at the Hong Kong Publishing Biennial Awards 2023.

Co-authored by Dr Chin and Professor Benjamin Tsou Ka-yin, Emeritus Professor at City University of Hong Kong, the award-winning publication Latin Terms in Hong Kong Legal Language features 105 of the most commonly used Latin words and phrases found in a corpus of Hong Kong’s legal judgments and laws which totals some 22 million words. 

 

The bilingual examples illustrated in the book were meticulously collected from statutory and judicial sources to help readers better understand their meanings and their actual usage in the context of Hong Kong. The provision of usage frequency for each Chinese term also shows how these Latin terms and their interpretation have evolved over time. Mastering and understanding these legal terms and their equivalents in Chinese and English are both challenging and rewarding. 

 

Learn more: https://www.eduhk.hk/en/recognition/dr-andy-chin-receives-hong-kong-publishing-biennial-award

Published: 18 Jul 2023

