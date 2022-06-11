Duke-NUS Centre for Outbreak Preparedness launched in Singapore to enhance regional capacity for future health threats

SINGAPORE, 10 June 2022 – Leveraging the research, collaborations and commercialisation successes in contributing to Singapore’s fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic, Duke-NUS Medical School today announced that it is working with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to develop the Asia Pathogen Genomics Initiative (APGI) to contribute to regional pandemic preparedness by improving genomic surveillance. Duke-NUS also launched a new regional centre to strengthen regional research capacity, cooperation and preparedness for future pandemic and public health threats.

Called the Centre for Outbreak Preparedness (COP), it will collaborate with key public sector partners and research institutions, as well as overseas partners such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Health Organization (WHO). COP will leverage Duke-NUS’ strong partnerships around the world, with particular focus on research institutes in South and Southeast Asia to increase the region’s research capacity and capabilities.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented public health crisis, the chances of future infectious disease outbreaks are now higher because of the destruction of natural habitats and climate change. Many of these threats are concentrated in South and Southeast Asia given high-levels of population density, environmental change, shifts in human-animal interaction and increasing human mobility.