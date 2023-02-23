Duke-NUS inducts nine exceptional clinician-educators into its prestigious Hall of Master Academic Clinicians

Master Academic Clinicians are a select group of clinician-educators at the SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre who have distinguished themselves through clinical mastery, and exemplary standards of professionalism and excellence in scholarly activities

This year’s roster is the third cohort to be inducted into the Hall

SINGAPORE, 23 February 2023 – Duke-NUS Medical School today inducted nine exceptional clinicians from the SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre (AMC) into the School’s prestigious Hall of Master Academic Clinicians—the School’s highest recognition for outstanding clinical faculty.

“Our Master Academic Clinicians may practise in different specialties, but what they have in common is a passion for advancing the academic medicine mission, while at the same time mastering their clinical craft, in order to provide the best care for patients,” said Professor Thomas M Coffman, Dean of Duke-NUS Medical School. “Along with their dedication to patient care, they are beacons within the health system, guiding and encouraging peers and younger doctors alike, inspiring the next generation of Clinicians-Plus. They are the best of us.”

Established in 2021, the Hall of Master Academic Clinicians celebrates outstanding clinicians who train and mentor medical students and young clinicians, and pursue academic excellence to improve the lives of patients in Singapore and beyond. Inductees are nominated by their Academic Clinical Programme (ACP) Chairs and selected by a panel of leaders from the SingHealth Duke-NUS AMC following a rigorous and competitive selection process.

This year’s cohort, the third to be inducted into the Hall, after the inaugural cohort in 2021 and the second cohort in 2022, comprises the following individuals (listed in alphabetical order):

Pierce Chow Kah Hoe, Professor, Oncology and Surgery ACPs Chua Yeow Leng, Clinical Associate Professor, Cardiovascular Sciences ACP Ho Tew Hong, Clinical Professor, Obstetrics & Gynaecology ACP Koo Wen Hsin, Associate Professor, Oncology ACP Lim Boon Leng, Associate Professor, Anaesthesiology and Perioperative Sciences ACP London Lucien Ooi Peng Jin, Professor, Surgery ACP C Rajasoorya, Clinical Professor, Medicine ACP Tan Ah Moy, Clinical Associate Professor, Paediatrics and Oncology ACPs Doric Wong Wen Kuan, Clinical Associate Professor, Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences ACP

The special ceremony, held at the Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium at the Academia on SGH Campus, was attended by Mr Goh Yew Lin, Chairman, Governing Board, Duke-NUS Medical School; Mr Cheng Wai Keung, Chairman, SingHealth; and senior leaders of both Duke-NUS and SingHealth.

The nine inductees represent eight of the 15 SingHealth Duke-NUS ACPs established to facilitate residency training in specific clinical specialties for Duke-NUS students upon graduation. This year’s inductees hail from Singapore General Hospital, National Cancer Centre Singapore, National Heart Centre Singapore, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital and the Singapore National Eye Centre.

Besides the induction of the Master Academic Clinicians, the event also honoured 17 former and inaugural Academic Chairs of the SingHealth Duke-NUS ACPs, and recognised 20 senior clinical faculty members newly appointed or promoted to the ranks of associate and full professor. Prof Coffman highlighted the contributions of the former ACP Chairs in advancing the mission of the SingHealth Duke-NUS AMC and lauded the academic achievements of the newly appointed or promoted clinical faculty members. He commended all the outstanding mentors honoured at the ceremony, who inspire the School’s medical students as well as their junior colleagues and peers with their actions.

In closing, he remarked to the group, “I am confident that by working together, we will continue to propel the successes of the SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre for years to come. The quality and standing of our AMC rests on the foundation of your dedication, service and accomplishments.”

To learn more about the Hall of Master Academic Clinicians, please visit our dedicated page and watch this video.