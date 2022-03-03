Dye-based device sees the invisible

The human eye can only detect a very narrow segment of the electromagnetic spectrum, from around 400 to 700 nanometers. The SWIR region, on the other hand, extends from 1,000 to 2,500 nanometers. Specially designed cameras can take images of objects that reflect waves in the SWIR region. They are used for improving night vision, in airborne remote sensing, and deep tissue imaging. They also help assess the composition and quality of silicon wafers, building structures and even food produce.

“These cameras are typically difficult to manufacture and are quite expensive, as they are made of inorganic semiconductor photodiode arrays interconnected with read-out integrated circuitry,” says Roland Hany of the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology.

Hany worked with colleagues in Switzerland and Italy to design an organic dye-based SWIR upconversion device that efficiently converts shortwave infrared light to visible light.

The device uses organic (carbon-based) components: a squaraine dye-coated flexible substrate combined with a fluorescent organic light-emitting diode (OLED). When the dye absorbs SWIR waves, an electric current is generated and directly converted into a visible image by the OLED.