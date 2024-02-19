An Epic Awadhi Love Story and its Many Illustrated Adaptations — The Chandayana

Five illustrated manuscripts of the text are extant — though none in its complete form — and are known for their distinct visual styles. They are held in museums and institutions in India and abroad — one each at the Orientabteilung Staatsbibliothek zu Berlin-Preussischer Kulturbesitz, Berlin; the Bharat Kala Bhavan, Benaras; the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mumbai; and the John Rylands Research Institute and Library, University of Manchester. Folios of the fifth manuscript are divided between the Lahore Museum and the Karachi Museum in Pakistan, and the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh. These manuscripts are generally referred to by the name of the city they are housed in.

Broadly dated to between the mid-fifteenth century and the first half of the sixteenth century, the manuscripts are in the vertical codex form typical in the Perso-Arabic tradition, rather than the horizontal format of Sanskrit manuscripts. The heavily illustrated manuscripts share a common format wherein full-page illustrations occupy the recto, or right face of the folio, opposite the associated text on the verso, or left face. The Awadhi text is written using the Persian script rendered in the Naskh calligraphic style. While some of the illustrated pages are occupied by a single illustration, others are divided into multiple horizontal registers. The illustrations serve narrative purposes, depicting the characters and action of the story, as well as providing, in some of the manuscripts, ambient information through architectural and decorative elements. Their differences of visual style have helped scholars understand the development of manuscript illustration in the Indian subcontinent before the establishment of the Mughal style in the late sixteenth century.