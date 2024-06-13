Estimating the Energy of Past Earthquakes from Brecciation in a Fault Zone

During a 2017 research field trip to the Ichinokawa Mine (Ehime prefecture), which is famous for beautiful, sword-shaped stibnite crystals, Noriyoshi Tsuchiya found something unexpected. Although most would be entranced by the glittering crystals, it was a sedimentary rock bundle called breccia that caught his eye.

"I could not stop thinking about the breccia," Tsuchiya (professor at the Graduate School of Environmental Studies, and the Hachinohe National College of Technology) explains, "We visited the mine several times and discovered that the breccia records the traces of earthquakes and provides valuable evidence to estimate the energy of past earthquakes."

In the same way that the number of rings in a tree can tell us its age, the characteristics of rocks such as breccia can tell us about the history of a region. The Ichinokawa breccia are unique in that they can retain a record of the frequent seismic activity that occurs along the Median Tectonic Line (MTL). The MTL is a fault line that extends approximately 1000 kilometres along the southwest region of Japan. This makes the breccia formed in this area to be of particular interest to researchers.