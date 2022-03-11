The evolutionary history of puddle frogs

The analyses revealed extensive genetic diversity among puddle frog species, with at least 29 evolutionary lineages. These lineages consist of a continuous line of puddle frog descendants from a common ancestor, which could be dated back to over 40 million years before present. While distinct lineages could be easily classified, the process of assigning species is a more complicated task that is part of ongoing work. The current result suggests that the diversity of these frogs has been largely underestimated.

The vastness of the Occidozyga genus makes them an excellent model organism for understanding other species with poorly-understood evolutionary relationships. “The recognition of lineages can have a profound effect on many aspects of biology, including the conservation and management of other endangered species,” says Das.

Further information

Prof Indraneil Das | [email protected]

Institute of Biodiversity and Environmental Conservation

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak

