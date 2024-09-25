First made-in-Japan biomolecular sequence provides boost to medical care and innovation in biomolecular R&D

Osaka, Japan – Biomolecular sequencers are devices for deciphering genetic information and are essential advanced equipment for gene-based cancer diagnosis and treatment. Previously, a research team at Osaka University demonstrated that biomolecular sequencers can be used to determine the base sequences of DNA and RNA and the amino acid sequences of peptides. This time, the team collaborated with the industry to successfully developed a prototype device of the first made-in-Japan biomolecular sequence.

The verification of the principle of the biomolecule sequencer had been carried out by this research team over a period of more than 16 years; however, the development of a measurement chip and measurement device has proven to be a significant hurdle to its practical application.

The research team headed by Professor Masateru Taniguchi and Dr. Takahito Ohshiro worked jointly with H.U. Group Research Institute G.K., a wholly-owned subsidiary of H.U. Group Holdings, Inc., which includes Japan's largest provider of clinical laboratory testing services (SRL Inc.) and in vitro diagnostics (Fujirebio Inc.), to review and evaluate the materials, fabrication processes, and functions of the measurement chip and measurement device from a practical application perspective. Based on the results obtained in this study, a new design was developed and with the strong support of Sony Global Manufacturing & Operations Corporation, a prototype biomolecule sequencer was successfully developed.

The team will continue to develop AI optimized for biomolecular sequencers for fast and accurate gene-based diagnostics while working to create a ‘peptide sequencer,’ a globally contested area of research, to realize a powerful tool in peptide drug discovery.

