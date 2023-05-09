First Structural Analysis of Highly Reactive Anionic Pt(0) Complexes

Osaka Metropolitan University scientists elucidated the molecular structure of anionic Pt(0) complexes for the first time in collaboration with co-researchers at Paul Sabatier University - Toulouse III. The key to success is the stabilization of anionic Pt(0) complexes (which are usually unstable owing to their electron-donating nature) by the electron-accepting properties of boron compounds. The results of this research allow us to elucidate the properties and functions of highly active chemical species and provide new guidelines for their creation. The research is expected to lead to the development of innovative catalytic reactions mediated by these chemical species.

Molecular structure of anionic Pt(0) complexes. Extremely unstable anionic Pt(0) complexes have been successfully stabilized by leveraging the electron-accepting ability of boron compounds.

Hajime Kameo, OMU

Anionic M0 complexes (M = group 10 metals) have attracted attention as active species for catalytic reactions; however, their molecular structures have very rarely been determined owing to their extremely high reactivity. Particularly, the structures of Pt0 complexes, which are expected to exhibit a high degree of reactivity, have not been determined, and their syntheses have been almost nonexistent.

Associate Professor Hajime Kameo, and Professor Hiroyuki Matsuzaka from the Osaka Metropolitan University Graduate School of Science and CNRS Senior Researcher Didier Bourissou (Paul Sabatier University - Toulouse III) elucidated the molecular structures of anionic Pt0 complexes for the first time. The key to success is the stabilization of anionic Pt0 complexes (which are usually unstable owing to their electron-donating nature) by the electron-accepting properties of boron compounds.

“Although platinum complexes that exhibit a variety of catalytic activities have been actively studied, anionic Pt0 complexes have remained a mystery,” stated Professor Kameo. “The results of this research not only enable us to elucidate the properties and functions of highly active chemical species but also provide new guidelines for their creation. It is expected to lead to the development of innovative catalytic reactions mediated by these chemical species.”

Their findings were published inAngewandte Chemie International Edition.

###

About OMU 

Osaka Metropolitan University is the third largest public university in Japan, formed by a merger between Osaka City University and Osaka Prefecture University in 2022. OMU upholds "Convergence of Knowledge" through 11 undergraduate schools, a college, and 15 graduate schools. For more research news visit https://www.omu.ac.jp/en/ or follow us on Twitter: @OsakaMetUniv_en, or Facebook

Published: 10 May 2023

Institution:
Osaka Metropolitan University

Contact details:

Rina Matsuki

3-3-138 Sugimoto, Sumiyoshi-ku,
Osaka 558-8585 JAPAN

[email protected]
+81666053411
Country: 
Japan
Journal:
Angewandte Chemie International Edition
News topics: 
Materials
Science
Academic discipline: 
Chemistry
Content type: 
Peer Reviewed
Website: 
Osaka Metropolitan University
Reference: 

Title: Square-Planar Anionic Pt(0) Complexes
DOI: 10.1002/anie.202301509
Author: Hajime Kameo, Yudai Tanaka, Yoshihiro Shimoyama, Daisuke Izumi, Hiroyuki Matsuzaka, Yumiko Nakajima, Pierre Lavedan, Arnaud Le Gac, Didier Bourissou
Publication date: February 22, 2023
URL: https://doi.org/10.1002/anie.202301509

Funding information:

This work was supported by JSPS KAKENHI Grant Numbers JP21H01953, JP21K18987, JP21K05088 from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), Japan.