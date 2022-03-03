The founder of the Ramachandran plot

Giants in History: Gopalasamudram Narayanan Ramachandran (8 October 1922 – 7 April 2001) is best known for developing the Ramachandran plot to understand the structure of short chains of amino acids, known as peptides.

He was also the first to propose the triple-helical model for the structure of collagen. Most of Ramachandran’s major discoveries were made when India had just achieved independence, a time when scientific research was a low priority. Ramanchandran established the molecular biophysics departments at the University of Madras and the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore, which have become internationally recognized centres for biophysics research and graduate education in India.

Giants in History

CLICK HERE to get to know these fascinating researchers.

 

 

 

 

Published: 03 Mar 2022

Institution:
Asia Research News

Contact details:

Asia Research News
[email protected]
Country: 
India
News topics: 
Genetics
Science
Academic discipline: 
Biophysics
Content type: 
Giants in History