The group of paintings which comprise the Fraser Album today were discovered amongst the Fraser Papers in 1979. The papers offer detailed information about the commissioned artists, the sites and scenes they sought to depict, as well as the motivations of the brothers — such as the 1815 drawings of Gurkha soldiers that were commissioned by James to use them as models and figures in landscape drawings that he intended to publish as aquatints. The album marks a shift in the painting culture of Delhi which, until then, recorded only courtly subjects rendered in a formalised manner. In contrast, the expanse of the Fraser Album across the courtly and the quotidian, the rural and the urban, gave prominence to more common subjects such as soldiers, ascetics, pastoralists, entertainers and the like.

This article first appeared in the MAP Academy Encyclopedia of Art.

The MAP Academy is a non-profit online platform consisting of an Encyclopedia of Art, Courses and a Blog, that encourages knowledge building and engagement with the visual arts and histories of South Asia. Our team of researchers, editors, writers and creatives are united by a shared goal of creating more equitable resources for the study of art histories from the region.