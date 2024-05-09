Generative AI that Imitates Human Motion

An international group of researchers has created a new approach to imitating human motion through combining central pattern generators (CPGs) and deep reinforcement learning (DRL). The method not only imitates walking and running motions but also generates movements for frequencies where motion data is absent, enables smooth transition movements from walking to running, and allows for adapting to environments with unstable surfaces.

Details of their breakthrough were published in the journal IEEE Robotics and Automation Letters on April 15, 2024.

We might not think about it much, but walking and running involves inherent biological redundancies that enable us to adjust to the environment or alter our walking/running speed. Given the intricacy and complexity of this, reproducing these human-like movements in robots is notoriously challenging.

Current models often struggle to accommodate unknown or challenging environments, which makes them less efficient and effective. This is because AI is suited for generating one or a small number of correct solutions. With living organisms and their motion, there isn't just one correct pattern to follow. There's a whole range of possible movements, and it is not always clear which one is the best or most efficient.

DRL is one way researchers have sought to overcome this. DRL extends traditional reinforcement learning by leveraging deep neural networks to handle more complex tasks and learn directly from raw sensory inputs, enabling more flexible and powerful learning capabilities. Its disadvantage is the huge computational cost of exploring vast input space, especially when the system has a high degree of freedom.