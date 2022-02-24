Giving liquid flow a guiding hand

“For the past two centuries, conventional understanding has been that a liquid deposited on a surface tends to move in a direction that reduces surface energy. This means its movement is largely determined by the surface’s structure and not by the liquid’s properties,” says CityU mechanical engineer Zuankai Wang.

But the unique surface structure of a leaf from the Araucaria tree caught the attention of one of Wang’s former post-docs, Shile Feng, while at a theme park in Hong Kong. The leaf has periodically arranged ratchets that tilt towards the leaf’s tip. Each ratchet curves from top to bottom and side to side, has a smooth under surface, and a tip.

Back at the lab, Feng, Wang and their colleagues were surprised to find that liquids with different surface tensions spread in opposite directions on the leaf.

This led them to design a surface inspired by the leaf, with one-millimetre, 3D-printed, polymer ratchets organized in concentric circles. They found that different water-ethanol mixtures with varying surface tensions either spread forwards, backwards or in both directions on the horizontally-placed structure.