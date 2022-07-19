Half-metal with Zero Magnetization Successfully Synthesized

A research group has successfully synthesized a 'half-metal' material, achieving a rare feat in the pursuit of zero magnetization.

Half-metals can dramatically enhance the performance of electronic devices. This is due to their 100% spin-polarization, which allows them to behave as metals in one spin direction, and insulators/semiconductors in the other.

Most successful instances of half-metals are ferromagnetic, meaning their spin arrangement is aligned.

Antiferromagnetic-like half metals, where the spin aligns in an antiparallel nature, are desirable since no magnetic stray field can disturb it - even if integrated at high density.

To date, only two cases of antiferromagnetic-like half-metals have been reported.

Following a development guideline, the research group created a compound consisting of iron, chromium, and sulfur. The new material completely loses its magnetization at low temperatures.

"The developed half-metal material possesses excellent properties, and the material development guidelines played a pivotal role in our success," said Satoshi Semboshi, paper co-author and professor at Tohoku University's Institute for Materials Research (IMR).