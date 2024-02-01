Hexagonal Copper Disk Lattice Unleashes Spin Wave Control

A collaborative group of researchers has potentially developed a means of controlling spin waves by creating a hexagonal pattern of copper disks on a magnetic insulator (shown in Figure 1). The breakthrough is expected to lead to greater efficiency and miniaturization of communication devices in fields such as artificial intelligence and automation technology.

Details of the study were published in the journal Physical Review Applied on January 30, 2024.

In a magnetic material, the spins of electrons are aligned. When these spins undergo coordinated movement, it generates a kind of ripple in the magnetic order, dubbed spin waves. Spin waves generate little heat and offer an abundance of advantages for next-generation devices.

Implementing spin waves in semiconductor circuits, which conventionally rely on electrical currents, could lessen power consumption and promote high integration. Since spin waves are waves, they tend to propagate in random directions unless controlled by structures and other means. As such, elements capable of generating, propagating, superimposing, and measuring spin waves are being competitively developed worldwide.

"We leveraged the wavelike nature of spin waves to successfully control their propagation directly," points out Taichi Goto, associate professor at Tohoku University's Electrical Communication Research Institute, and co-author of the paper. "We did so by first developing an excellent magnetic insulator material called magnetic garnet film, which has low spin wave losses. We then periodically arranged small copper disks with diameters less than 1 mm on this film."

By arranging copper disks in a hexagonal pattern resembling snowflakes, Goto and his colleagues could effectively reflect the spin waves. Furthermore, by rotating the magnonic crystal (shown in Figure 2) and changing the incident angle of spin waves, the researchers revealed that the frequency at which the magnonic band gap occurs remains largely unchanged in the range from 10 to 30 degrees. This suggests the potential for the two-dimensional magnonic crystal to freely control the propagation direction of spin waves.