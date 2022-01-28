Hitoshi Murayama named new AAAS fellow

Hitoshi Murayama, Principal Investigator of the Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe and MacAdams Professor of Physics at University of California, Berkeley, has been named a new fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

The AAAS was established in 1848, with the goal to “advance science, engineering, and innovation throughout the world for the benefit of all people.” This includes enhancing communication among researchers, engineers, and the public. Today, the AAAS hosts the biggest science communication annual meeting every year, and is also the publisher of the scientific journal Science.

Since 1874, the AAAS Council has elected AAAS fellows. These Fellows are recognized for their extraordinary achievements across disciplines, from research, teaching, and technology, to administration in academia, industry and government, to excellence in communicating and interpreting science to the public. New fellows are presented with a certificate and blue and gold rosette at the association’s annual meeting.

Murayama has been recognized “For his many contributions to our understanding of physics beyond the Standard Model, and his role establishing the Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe.” He will be officially named AAAS Fellow at the 2022 AAAS annual meeting in February.

Then, his first responsibility will be to take part in discussions about the program for the following year’s annual meeting.

“AAAS Fellows are scientists who represent their fields, and it is a great honor for me to join this group. I am twice as happy because the AAAS has both recognized my research, and that establishing the Kavli IPMU was significant to science internationally.,” said Murayama.

Regarding his achievement, Kavli IPMU Director Hirosi Ooguri gave the following comment.

“I am particularly delighted to hear that Hitoshi is recognized for his role in establishing the Kavli IPMU as well as his scientific achievements,” Ooguri said.