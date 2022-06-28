Horizon Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research (JHSSR), eISSN. 2682-9096

FOREWORD

 

An introduction to the main topics of this Issue by theChief Executive Editor

Nayan Kanwal, Professor

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n1.id0008.p1

 

ARTICLES

EDITORIAL
  1.  

Advancing Tourism and Hospitality Research Following the COVID-19 Pandemic: Appropriateness of Theories of Practice for Tourism Research

Jennifer Chan Kim Lian, Professor

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n1.id1149.p5

INVITED
  1.  

The Classic and the Modern: Mythologies of Yoga, Ayurveda, and Social Work

Brij Mohan, Professor & Dean Emeritus

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n1.id1133.p9

OPINION
  1.  

Lal Qila from a Sikh History Perspective and India’s Imperative to Unite the Nation

Roshan Attrey, Sajjan S. Dhaliwal and Harbans Lal, Professor Emeritus

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n1.id1128.p15

CONCEPT
  1.  

Meeting the Need of Help-seekers with an Empowerment Model: A Shift in Emotional Wellness

Rosenna Bakari, PhD

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n1.id1148.p25
  1.  

Ease of Living Index and the Master Plan of Delhi 2041

Priyanka Puri, Associate Professor

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n1.id1142.p37

RESEARCH
  1.  

A Chronology of Human Evolution and Comparative Insights from Sikhism

Devinder Singh Chahal, PhD

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n1.id1150.p51
  1.  

Accessing and Delivering Online Education in The Time of COVID-19: Challenges for Visually Impaired People in Malaysia

Andy Hickson, PhD, Leyla H. Tajer, PhD, Mustafa Muwafak Alobaedy, PhD and Edmund Joo Vin Oh, PhD

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n1.id1153.p63
  1.  

Research Ethics in Ethnographic Fieldwork in Vietnam

Trương Thu Trang, PhD, and Nayan Deep Singh Kanwal, PhD,

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n1.id1127.p73
  1.  

The Educational Function of Ancestral Hall Plaques and Couplets Under the Psychosocial Homeostasis

Mingming Liu, PhD and Qingye Tan, PhD

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n1.id1120.p81
  1.  

Evaluation of the Moderating Roles of Marital Status in Curbing COVID-19 Infections in Nigeria

Chinedu Eugenia Anumudu, PhD and Benedict Onu Onoja, PhD

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n1.id1138.p91
  1.  

Factors Influencing the Level of Ethics and Integrity, and Relationship with
Organizational Commitment in Federal Government

Asmawati Sajari, PhD, Hasnah Haron, PhD, Idris Gautama, PhD, and Anderes Gui, PhD,

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n1.id1132.p103
  1.  

Unfolding Kafka’s Forest of Psyche in Kafka on the Shore

Maryam Hoseinzadeh Shandiz and Zohreh Taebi Noghondari, Phd

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n1.id1130.p119
  1.  

The Sociocultural Analysis of Translating BBC News Media Text into English

Kais A. Kadhim and Said N. Al Amrani

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n1.id1141.p127

BOOK REVIEW
  1.  

Working with different text types in English and Arabic: Translation in practice

Aladdin Al Zahran

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n1.id1139.p135

REFEREES

 

Acknowledging our prestigious Reviewers for Vol.4 (1) Jul. 2022

Horizon Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research

