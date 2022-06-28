Horizon Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research (JHSSR), eISSN. 2682-9096

|
FOREWORD
An introduction to the main topics of this Issue by theChief Executive Editor
Nayan Kanwal, Professor
ARTICLES
EDITORIAL
Advancing Tourism and Hospitality Research Following the COVID-19 Pandemic: Appropriateness of Theories of Practice for Tourism Research
Jennifer Chan Kim Lian, Professor
INVITED
The Classic and the Modern: Mythologies of Yoga, Ayurveda, and Social Work
Brij Mohan, Professor & Dean Emeritus
OPINION
Lal Qila from a Sikh History Perspective and India’s Imperative to Unite the Nation
Roshan Attrey, Sajjan S. Dhaliwal and Harbans Lal, Professor Emeritus
CONCEPT
Meeting the Need of Help-seekers with an Empowerment Model: A Shift in Emotional Wellness
Rosenna Bakari, PhD
Ease of Living Index and the Master Plan of Delhi 2041
Priyanka Puri, Associate Professor
RESEARCH
A Chronology of Human Evolution and Comparative Insights from Sikhism
Devinder Singh Chahal, PhD
Accessing and Delivering Online Education in The Time of COVID-19: Challenges for Visually Impaired People in Malaysia
Andy Hickson, PhD, Leyla H. Tajer, PhD, Mustafa Muwafak Alobaedy, PhD and Edmund Joo Vin Oh, PhD
Research Ethics in Ethnographic Fieldwork in Vietnam
Trương Thu Trang, PhD, and Nayan Deep Singh Kanwal, PhD,
The Educational Function of Ancestral Hall Plaques and Couplets Under the Psychosocial Homeostasis
Mingming Liu, PhD and Qingye Tan, PhD
Evaluation of the Moderating Roles of Marital Status in Curbing COVID-19 Infections in Nigeria
Chinedu Eugenia Anumudu, PhD and Benedict Onu Onoja, PhD
Factors Influencing the Level of Ethics and Integrity, and Relationship with
Asmawati Sajari, PhD, Hasnah Haron, PhD, Idris Gautama, PhD, and Anderes Gui, PhD,
Unfolding Kafka’s Forest of Psyche in Kafka on the Shore
Maryam Hoseinzadeh Shandiz and Zohreh Taebi Noghondari, Phd
The Sociocultural Analysis of Translating BBC News Media Text into English
Kais A. Kadhim and Said N. Al Amrani
BOOK REVIEW
Working with different text types in English and Arabic: Translation in practice
Aladdin Al Zahran
REFEREES
Acknowledging our prestigious Reviewers for Vol.4 (1) Jul. 2022
Horizon Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research
