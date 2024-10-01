How Jamini Roy’s Paintings Breathed New Life into India’s Traditional Art Forms

Known as the father of folk renaissance in India, Jamini Roy was an acclaimed artist renowned for his use of bright colours, bold and sweeping brushstrokes and two-dimensional renditions of human, animal and mythological forms, influenced by traditional Bengali folk motifs and Kalighat paintings.

Born in Beliatore, West Bengal, Roy grew up in Bankura, which had rich traditions of terracotta wooden-toy making and folk paintings. These art forms, as well as his upbringing in an idyllic village, played an important role in shaping Roy’s artistic sensibilities. In 1903, at the age of sixteen, Roy enrolled at the Government School of Art, Kolkata, where he was introduced to European art pedagogy and its modes, styles and aesthetic values. He was particularly inspired by Western Modernism and the Post-Impressionist work of Vincent van Gogh. After graduating with a fine arts diploma in 1908, Roy began painting portraits in the academic style on commission till the early 1920s.