How robots can help find the solar energy of the future

Finding the best material to make solar cells is a colossal task, but a research team at Osaka University has been using robotic systems and AI to make the search faster and more efficient

Osaka, Japan – Solar energy is one of the most promising ways to power the world of the future. However, creating more efficient solar cells requires finding new and better materials. Now, in a study recently published in JACS Au, researchers at Osaka University have unveiled a solution: a system that automates key experimental and analytical processes to speed up research on solar materials considerably.

There’s more to solar cells than just silicon, and other potential materials may be even more effective. To be used on a large scale, though, these materials need to meet a few important requirements – they must be highly efficient, made from common chemical elements, and have low toxicity. So far, not many candidates have the potential to check all three of these boxes. Furthermore, studies into new materials are currently done by hand and are costly and time-consuming.

To speed up the discovery of these materials, the researchers created a unique robotic measurement system that’s able to perform photoabsorption spectroscopy, optical microscopy, and time-resolved microwave conductivity analyses. They then used the robot to evaluate 576 different thin-film semiconductor samples.

"Current solar cells are made of inorganic semiconductors containing silicon and gallium, but next-generation solar cells need to reduce both cost and weight," explains lead author Chisato Nishikawa. "Safety is also a concern; perovskite solar cells are efficient enough to rival silicon solar cells, but they contain toxic lead."

The samples tested in this study were all made from a varying blend of cesium, bismuth, tin, and iodine. They were also annealed at different temperatures and treated with different organic salt additives. To thoroughly characterize the material properties as well as automate the experimental process, the researchers also examined the data using artificial intelligence – specifically, machine learning.