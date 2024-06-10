Keeping the lights on

Osaka, Japan – The wide availability of light-emitting devices (LEDs) for consumer use has led to a dramatic decrease in the cost of lighting our homes and other buildings. This is owing to the much higher efficiency of LEDs in converting electrical energy into light when compared with incandescent or even fluorescent bulbs. However, the technology required to reproduce pleasing color balances can be difficult, especially for white and blue light. Gallium nitride (GaN) LEDs have enjoyed wide adoption for this purpose, but these devices can suffer from reduced efficiency due to intrinsic impurities or defects. These flaws can act as nonradiative recombination centers (NRCs), which cause excited electrons to relax without releasing light, thus wasting their energy. Having a better understanding of how impurities such as added carbon atoms impact the amount of light emitted can help with future innovations in LED technology.

Now, in a study recently published in the journal Applied Physics Letters, researchers from Osaka University evaluated the efficiency of high-purity GaN crystals using nondestructive and non-contact testing. They showed that decreasing the carbon concentration can increase the amount of light emitted. “Improvements in GaN manufacturing have made large carbon impurities less impactful, which means future gains in efficiency will likely come from managing point defects,” lead author of the study, Koshi Sano says.